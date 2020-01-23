|
Steven Erik Holland
August 8, 1949 - January 19, 2020Steven Erik Holland passed away on January 19th following a courageous battle with Lewy Body Disease with Parkinson Symptoms. Steve was born in Granite Falls, Minnesota to Rev. Eugene and Virginia Holland. After the birth of his brother, James, the family moved to Grand Meadow, Minnesota and then to Fremont, California in 1960. Steve returned to the Midwest to attend Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, graduating with a double major in Scandinavian Studies and History. While at Luther, Steve met his wife, Laurel Lynn (Jameson) Holland. After their marriage, they returned to reside in Fremont, CA where their sons, Erik Robert and Reuben Eugene, were born.
Steve began his career with Delta Dental of California serving in a variety of management rolls. The family returned to the Midwest in 1981 when Steve took a position with Delta Dental of Illinois in Chicago for two years, or as Steve was fond to say "23 months, 2 weeks and 4 days". Returning to California Steve again worked for Delta Dental of California, and the family settled in Kensington. Steve left Delta Dental in 1989 to become an independent insurance broker with Fidelity Insurance Service in Berkeley. Eventually, Steve became President and sole owner of Fidelity, a position he held until his retirement. When asked later in his life what he did for a living, his response was "I got people to say yes".
Steve was active in the community taking time to coach his son's Little League teams. He was Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop 100 leading numerous backpacking trips to the Grand Canyon, Philmont Boy Scout Camp and the high Sierras. From these experiences the family was fond of quoting him as saying "We're almost there" and "The worst is over". Steve was active in his church serving many roles at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church. He was an active member of the Berkeley Rotary Club, and served as President in 1995-96. While President of the Rotary club, Steve became associated with Heart to Heart Global Cardiac Care, and served on their board for over 15 years. Supporting his lifelong interest in opera, Steve served on the Board for the West Edge Opera Company. Steve also was on the Sutter East Bay Medical Foundation/Better Health East Bay Board. Steve was often seen driving to these meetings in his 1970 red convertible VW Bug.
In his spare time, Steve loved to travel with his wife especially by train or on tandem bicycle trips. Train trips covered the United States as well as Thailand, Taiwan, Russia and most European countries. Steve and his wife completed multiple tandem trips often a combination of cycling and small cruise ships. These rides followed the Mississippi River, the Danube River, the Mediterranean Coast, Rhine/Moselle rivers and through the islands of Croatia. Additionally, Steve enjoyed vacationing at the family's second home in Palm Springs taking multiple trips every year. Steve particularly enjoyed when these trips included large family gatherings.
Steve is survived by his wife, Laurie, sons Erik (Briana) and Reuben as well as his brother, James (Randi) Holland, sister's-in-law, Debbie Pope, Sara (Laurie Blake) Jameson and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held at 1:00pm on February 22nd at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Berkeley. The family requests donations be made to either: Heart to Heart Global Cardiac Care https://www.heart-2-heart.org/ or The Berkeley Rotary Endowment Fund http://berkeleyrotary.org/donate-berkeley-rotary-endowment.php
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27, 2020