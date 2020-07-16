1/
Steven Kittilsby
Steven G Kittilsbey
April 2, 1952 - July 12, 2020
Passed away peacefully on July 12 at the age of 68. Born in SF; attended Lincoln High School and City College. Survived by sister Victoria Proehl; loving uncle to Karen, Tiffany, and Bryan (Becky); nephew to Frank Gelini; survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins in SF and Kentucky. Worked for Safeway for 46 years. Avid 49er fan, bowler, golfer and baker – enjoyed cooking and baking for church groups and family.

Private memorial will be held. Donations may be made in memory to West Portal Lutheran Church, 200 Sloat Blvd., SF, CA, 94132.

Online condolences may be left at https://www.duggans-serra.com/obituaries/Steven-G-Kittilsby?obId=17330352#/obituaryInfo



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jul. 16 to Jul. 20, 2020.
