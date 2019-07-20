Steven Marsh McLaughlin Steven Marsh McLaughlin, age 76, passed away on June 11, 2019 in Carmichael, California after a brief illness.



Steve was born on April 10, 1943 in Oakland, California. He grew up in Kensington, California and graduated from El Cerrito High School in 1960. He was an active member of the Sea Scouts, serving on the vessel Northland, and earned the Quartermaster Award. In 1962, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served in Vietnam, rising to the rank of sergeant. After his honorable discharge in 1966, he worked for E.A. Johnson Co., a West Coast coffee import firm. He met his wife in San Francisco and they married in 1970. In 1974, he founded Cal Trading Co., a coffee import/export firm, and later became involved in coffee processing in Kona, Hawaii with Captain Cook Coffee Co. Respected and admired in the coffee trade, he served as president of the Pacific Coast Coffee Association in 1986. Steve earned his master's degree in public administration from the University of San Francisco. He enjoyed marlin fishing, tennis, golf and spending time with his family.



Steve was active in his parish and community where he coached track and baseball. He supported various projects at Serra High School in San Mateo, California, which included construction of an all-weather track that was dedicated to those who served their country. He also served on the board of trustees for the Mills-Peninsula Hospital Foundation in Burlingame, California.



He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Flordeliza, sons Steve Jr. and Chris, brother Mike, five grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Funeral services with military honors will be held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery on Friday July 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 21, 2019