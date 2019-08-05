|
|
Steven A. NoroianSteven A. Noroian passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019.
Steven was born on August 14, 1939 and raised in San Francisco, California. He attended public schools in San Francisco, graduating from Mission High School in 1957. During his last year he was elected to serve as Student Body President, which was an honor for him.
Steve' received a Bachelor of Arts degree from San Francisco State University (SFSU), majoring in economics and insurance. He served in the Army reserves for 8 years as a medic. After graduating from SFSU, he obtained a position as a trainee at Crocker International Bank's Trust Department, beginning his career as an Investment Advisor. Steve decided to go back to night school at Golden Gate University and graduated with an MBA in 1969. Over the years, he worked for Sutro & Company and First Pennsylvania's Bank's West Coast Money Management Division. On March 17, 1986 he founded Noroian Capital Management (NCM). After 28 years of running a successful business, Steve decided to have the business acquired by Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling. For several years, Steve served as a Senior Advisor and Investment Committee Member for Bedell Frazier before retiring in 2018.
Steve met Lynne Rian in 1962 at the Philosophers Club in San Francisco . In 1964, they married and resided together in the East Bay for 33 years before her passing in 1997. Steve later married his college girlfriend, Louise Krouzian and were together for almost 20 years before she passed in 2016.
Due to his progressive hearing loss, Steve became very active in the Hearing Loss Association of America, serving as an elected trustee for nearly 8 years. He eventually had a Cochlear implant, which changed his life immensely.
Steve was a proud Armenian, and an avid train collector. He was a San Francisco 49er faithful. Steve was known for many things including his charm, being a gifted advisor, telling jokes and performing magic tricks.
Steve is survived by his daughters Debbie Mitchell and Jennifer Chapman, son in law Damian Chapman, grandchildren Noah,Emily, Tyler and Natalie, and his beloved black lab, Savannah. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to the Hearing Loss Association of America: http://www.hearingloss.org or Hospice of the East Bay: http://www.hospiceeastbay.org.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019