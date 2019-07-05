|
|
Steven F PerrySteven F Perry, 69, of Greensburg, formally of San Francisco, passed away on Monday July 1, 2019.
He was born on November 6, 1949 in Oakland, Ca. The son of the late Oliver and Janet (Tomko) Perry. He was preceded in death by his wife Carol Fazenbaker.
Steven was a Veteran of the U.S Army where he served in the Vietnam War. He retired as a salesman for Maltby Electrical Supply of San Francisco.
He is survived by his son Michael Perry (Sonja) of California; his grandchildren Maximilian and Nicolas; his step-son Patrick Fazenbaker of Greensburg; brother Stanley Perry (Judy) of Daly City, Ca.; brother David Perry of Alabama; sister Darlene Pacheco (Tony) of Roseville, Ca.; and his mother in law Dorothy Fazenbaker.
The C. Richard McCauley Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 7, 2019