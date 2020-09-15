Steven Sidener

Steven Orrin Sidener

August 14, 1957 - August 6, 2020

Steven "Steve" Orrin Sidener passed away suddenly at his home on August 6, 2020 just a week before his 63rd birthday. He leaves behind a large group of friends who loved him dearly for his intelligence, kindness, generosity, his charm and his wit.

Steve was born in Chicago, coming to Sonoma County as an infant where his family resided in Petaluma before moving to Sonoma. He cherished the summers spent with his grandfather at his ranch in Sebastopol. Steve graduated from Sonoma Valley High School in 1975, attended Santa Rosa Junior College before transferring and graduating from the University of California, Berkeley with a BA degree in Economics. He then enrolled at Hastings College of the Law in SF where he graduated at the top of his class. Steve was a partner at Gold, Bennet, Cera and Sidener and had a successful career as a litigator and corporate attorney. He retired in 2007 and settled in Sebastopol where he had such fond and loving memories of his grandfather.

Steve loved traveling, photography, the arts, music, drawing, entertaining and running the Bay to Breakers every year. But most of all he loved his friends and a glass of Pinot Noir.

He will be deeply missed by those who knew him and loved him. He had a great outlook on life, enjoyed it to the fullest and always kept us laughing.

At this time no service or memorial is scheduled.



