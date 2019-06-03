Stonewall Sproule Allen July 28, 1955 - May 31, 2019 Stone Allen died peacefully on May 31, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in San Francisco, of bladder cancer. Stone was predeceased by his parents, Sallie and David Allen of Mill Valley and San Francisco; his siblings and their spouses, Brock and Barbara Allen, Ter Allen and Kim Thorburn, and Sarah (Lissa) Allen and Jim Blagg; and nieces, Celeste Krumboltz, Sophia Genone, and Elizabeth Blagg.



Stone suffered from severe schizophrenia which manifested after a difficult childhood. For most of his adult life, Stone lived as a homeless person on the streets of the Tenderloin, the Haight, Golden Gate Park, and North Beach. In his terminal months, when asked why he chose to live on the streets, rather than in an inpatient hospice program, he said, "Because there are so many streets." To this end, Faithful Fools Street Ministry was instrumental in enabling Stone to live the life-style to which he was accustomed.



Faithful Fools further helped Stone's family come to a place of forgiveness. They modeled how to communicate with Stone, and how to better appreciate Stone's courage, intelligence, strength and creativity. These many Fools included the late Rev. Kay Jorgensen, Carmen Barsody, Sam Dennison, Alex Darr, Rev. Mary Ganz, Hy Carrel, Nicole Fusco, Maggie Brennan, Jackie Hider, Nieves Moreno, and every Fools' volunteer, program leader, staff person and neighbor, including Jackie Williams, who watched out for Stone.



The Healing WELL, a San Francisco community that strives to break down the walls of fear, loneliness and discrimination that plague our society, knew Stone well. Kathy Curran, Emily Janda, Joan McCormick, and Micaela Presti reached out to Stone, some visiting Stone at St. Mary's during his many admissions.



In addition to Faithful Fools and The Healing WELL, Stone's family would like to thank St. Mary's and UCSF Medical Centers for their compassion, patience, and medical care. The Allen Family would also like to thank Dr. Douglas Anderson for his kindness to Stone, and for his communication with Stone's family over the years.



Memorial contributions may be made to faithful fools.org.



