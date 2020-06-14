Stuart Bleckman

1945 - 2020

After an idyllic childhood, thanks to his parents George & Geraldine, Stuart spent his early adulthood surfing and hiking with friends throughout the world and tinkering with cars at home.

The composition "Two Sunsets" seems apt in our remembrance. Stu was hit by a car and paralyzed on his right side six years ago. Stu kept a loving positive attitude throughout those years. His sun set a second time on June 11 at the age of 75 when he died in his own home with his wife by his side.

His son Joseph and wife Kathleen cherished him beyond words.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store