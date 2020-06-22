Stuart Nicholas WHITE



Passed away peacefully in his sleep, in hospital in Oakland on June 19th, 2020, after a long illness. He will be greatly missed by his dear friend Connie Jo, brothers Joe and Tim, sisters-in-law Patricia and Ingeborg, his whole family circle and his many friends. He will live forever in our hearts. According to his wishes, no public service will be held.



