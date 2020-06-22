Stuart Nicholas White
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stuart's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stuart Nicholas WHITE

Passed away peacefully in his sleep, in hospital in Oakland on June 19th, 2020, after a long illness. He will be greatly missed by his dear friend Connie Jo, brothers Joe and Tim, sisters-in-law Patricia and Ingeborg, his whole family circle and his many friends. He will live forever in our hearts. According to his wishes, no public service will be held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved