G. Stuart Spence, Jr. March 2, 1930 - February 18, 2019 G. Stuart Spence, Jr. peacefully passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at his home in Montecito with his wife, Carol, at his side.



Stu was born on March 2, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to Jessie F. Tyrrell and G. Stuart Spence, Sr.



Stu graduated from the University of California, Berkeley in 1952, became a Major in the U.S. Army, and in 1955, began his notable business career at American Can Company following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather. In 1962 he joined Kidder Peabody, Co., Incorporated where he rose to Managing Director and Partner. Kidder Peabody was purchased in 1986 by General Electric, then by Paine Webber; and Paine Webber was ultimately purchased by UBS, the firm at which Stu retired in 2016 at the age of 86.



Over the years, Stu was a member of many organizations and served on numerous boards in San Francisco and the Bay Area: The Pacific Union Club (past President), The Bohemian Club, St. Francis Yacht Club (past Chairman), San Francisco Yacht Club, Securities Industry Association (past Chairman), National Association of Securities Dealers, San Francisco Bond Club (past President), University of California, Berkeley (Library Advisory Committee and Class of 1952 Gift Committee Chairman), Northern California Prevent Blindness, and San Francisco Hearing and Speech Center (past Chairman). He was on the Scholarship and Fundraising Committees for Alpha Delta Phi, University of California, Berkeley. Stu was also an avid sailor.



Stu is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Carol, his daughters, Deborah Fleckenstine (Van), and Melinda Spence; granddaughters, Chelsea Andersen (Shane) and Randi Fleckenstine Freitas; and great grandchildren, Callen and Devon Andersen. He is also survived by his step mother, Grace Spence; sister, Mitzi Magin and his brother, Richard Spence (Leanne); niece, Leslie Larsen, and nephews, Chris and Sean. Stu was predeceased by his son, Gregory.



A service will be held on March 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Grace Cathedral, San Francisco, the Very Reverend Dr. Malcolm Clemens Young, officiating.



Memorials may be made to the .



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary