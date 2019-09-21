Home

McAvoy O'Hara
4545 Geary Blvd.
San Francisco, CA 94118
(415) 668-0077
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ignatius Church, University of San Francisco
Stuart Thomas, Associate Dean of The School of Writing at The Academy of Art University passed away September 16, surrounded by loving friends after a heroic battle against leukemia. Stuart was a remarkably talented playwright, film and television writer, a gifted teacher and an amazing friend. He will be profoundly missed by his family and creative colleagues who take comfort in the knowledge that his prolific body of work will entertain the world for generations. Respects may be paid during his memorial on September 27th, 2019, at St. Ignatius Church, University of San Francisco, at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Stuart Thomas Writing Award information is available at [email protected]

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019
