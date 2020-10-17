1/
Stuart Z. Viess M.D.
Stuart Z. Viess, M.D.

Stuart Z. Viess, M.D. of San Mateo, beloved husband, father, grandfather, died peacefully in hospice on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Stuart was born in Pittsburgh, PA, and grew up in Steubenville, OH. He was the only child of Samuel and Edith Viess. He is survived by his wife Ann, son Stephen (Meghan), granddaughter Hannah, and daughter Susan.


Stuart served in the U.S. Air Force, stationed at Beale AFB. After completing his medical training, he settled in the Bay Area where he started practice as an internist/pulmonologist in 1970. During his long career, he served as Chief of Staff at Peninsula Hospital for two terms and sat on many committees. He was an avid golfer and sports fan who was a 49ers season-ticket holder and member of the California Golf Club for nearly 40 years. His greatest love was spending time with his family and friends.


The family is grateful for the compassionate care Stuart received from all those who took care of him. Due to COVID-19, services will be restricted to family.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
