1/1
Suad "Suzy" Jaber
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Suad's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SUAD "SUZY" JABER

Suad met her maker on October 20, 2020 at the age of 75, and she did not go quietly. She fought to the end.
She was born on March 3, 1945 in Ramallah, Palestine. She lived a very good life among friends and family. She married Jad Jaber on March 27, 1965, her husband of 55 years, and soon after she immigrated to the United States. They managed to find the coldest, but best part of the City to settle in, The Sunset.
They raised their three children Joe (Dawn), Jane (Isam), and James (Carol) in the fog and sent them to Holy Name, Saint Ignatius, and Mercy. She kept her family and all their friends very well fed with some of the best Arabic cooking around. She loved to host get togethers where she would lay out enough food for everyone twice over.
Suad always stressed family and she loved being tete to 11 grandkids. At weddings and other celebrations you could find her dancing and chanting into the night. Carrying on her cultural heritage was important.
She had a mean poker face. Her battle with ovarian cancer started in 2009. She endured many rounds of chemo and other medications that would have killed an elephant. Yet, she still managed to take care of her husband, Jad, and cook for extended family dinners with take home leftovers. Suad will be missed for all the little ways that you can't quantify, but you know used to be there.
Love you Mom


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duggan's Serra Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved