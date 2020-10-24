SUAD "SUZY" JABERSuad met her maker on October 20, 2020 at the age of 75, and she did not go quietly. She fought to the end.She was born on March 3, 1945 in Ramallah, Palestine. She lived a very good life among friends and family. She married Jad Jaber on March 27, 1965, her husband of 55 years, and soon after she immigrated to the United States. They managed to find the coldest, but best part of the City to settle in, The Sunset.They raised their three children Joe (Dawn), Jane (Isam), and James (Carol) in the fog and sent them to Holy Name, Saint Ignatius, and Mercy. She kept her family and all their friends very well fed with some of the best Arabic cooking around. She loved to host get togethers where she would lay out enough food for everyone twice over.Suad always stressed family and she loved being tete to 11 grandkids. At weddings and other celebrations you could find her dancing and chanting into the night. Carrying on her cultural heritage was important.She had a mean poker face. Her battle with ovarian cancer started in 2009. She endured many rounds of chemo and other medications that would have killed an elephant. Yet, she still managed to take care of her husband, Jad, and cook for extended family dinners with take home leftovers. Suad will be missed for all the little ways that you can't quantify, but you know used to be there.Love you Mom