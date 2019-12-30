|
|
Sue Elizabeth Machado
4-20-1939 to 12-7-2019Sue Elizabeth Machado passed away suddenly at Renown Medical Center, in Reno, NV, on December 7, 2019, at the age of 80. Second born to Ralph Percy Barnard, Jr., and Lucille Polk Barnard of San Francisco on April 20, 1939, Sue has one older sibling, her sister, Ann Muzinich. Sue attended various San Francisco/Bay Area schools attending Grant Elementary, Lowell High School, and San Francisco State College (now University). She not only obtained a teaching credential but eventually got her Master's Degree all while happily balancing her work and family obligations. Her passion was teaching, focusing her career on Kindergarten which was highlighted with 30+ years at White Oaks Elementary School in San Carlos and included an honor step at the San Carlos Library. Her animals were like family to her, but especially horses and her dogs, with her most recent addition, her donkey "Lovey," adopted from BLM's wild burro program.
Sue is survived by her loving husband, Robert "Bob" Machado, to whom she was married 45 years and has two sons, David (Kerry) and Daniel (Donna) Ver Linden. Sue's sister Ann Muzinich, and Ann's children, Cheryl & Michael, and Cheryl's daughter, Morgan Wall, will forever hold Sue's loving memory in their hearts. As Cheryl recalls Sue joking, "Love me, love my dog hair." Sue is also survived by her niece, Susan Talancon (Victor) of Sparks and numerous cousins in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri. Sue cherished her three grandchildren, David's sons Jack and Tyler and Dan's daughter, Cheyenne Danielle. Sue and Bob were avid campers enjoying family and friends on frequent horse camping and hunting trips where Sue was often the life of the party.
Plans for a Celebration of Life for her friends and family to pay tribute to this wonderful woman both in the Bay Area and in Sparks, Nevada (where Sue resided for the last 12 years) will be announced in early 2020. For information regarding these events please contact Cheryl Muzinich at 916-548-4282 or email her at [email protected]
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 31, 2019