Obituary Condolences Flowers Sue A. Sims February 1939 - May 2019 On May 15, Sue Arden Sims, Psychotherapist, beautiful spirit and loving mother, passed away at home at the age of 80.



Sue was born in 1939 to Jesse and Mabel Sims in Waurika, OK. Sue (Sudi) attended the University of Colorado and later Columbia University in New York City. She married David S. Bender in 1959 and started a family. Divorcing in 1974, Sue returned to Columbia University where she earned a master's degree in social work and was a diplomate of the Academy of Certified Social Workers.



Sue studied Transactional Analysis and traveled to the Esalen Institute in Big Sur, CA to study Gestalt Therapy. She also studied Neurolinguistic Programming (NLP); the Bioenergetics Therapy; and Psychotherapy. Sue held and attended workshops at the Rowe Camp and Conference Center in Rowe, MA where she worked with leaders in the field of childhood development including Dr. Benjamin Spock.



For nearly 20 years Sue was in private practice in Stamford, CT. She was an adjunct faculty teaching psychotherapy for several universities including the University of Connecticut, Columbia University, Yale University Medical School and New York University. Sue studied many philosophies of psychotherapy and their practical usages. She founded ANUK, Inc., a residential treatment facility for adults with Schizophrenia.



In Stamford, Sue was the Director of the Connecticut Psychotherapy Center (Sucasa). Sue transformed her large rambling house in the woods into a loving home, not only for her family, but for those who taught and practiced with her and learned from her. Her generous spirit attracted musicians and artists and the house was often filled with friends, music, food, dancing, and love. Those who passed through the doors at East Cross Road remember this time and place warmly.



In the late 1980's, Sue took a much longed-for sabbatical and perused the study of the world's great spiritual traditions. Sue attended the Thomas Starr King School for the Ministry in the Graduate Theological Union at Berkeley, earning her Master of Divinity degree in 1994. Sue also was a founding member of the Arizmendi Cooperative in Oakland, CA.



Sue's late work was of a ministerial and spiritual counseling nature. A life-long learner, Sue explored the Diamond Heart Path of Spiritual Consciousness through the Ridhwan School. Sue loved sailing and was truly the captain of her own ship; charting a wonderful life, helping many people along the way. She is survived by her beloved friend and partner Mary Margaret, her brother Kent, her two children, Lynne and Scott, and her wonderful grandsons. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Sue's favorite causes: Planned Parenthood and .

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 2, 2019