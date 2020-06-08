Sui King Chu-Lam
Sui King Chu-Lam
August 22, 1937 – June 2, 2020
Sui King Chu-Lam, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at home on June 2, 2020. She was born in Taishan, Guangdong, China on August 22, 1937. She immigrated to San Francisco, CA in the 1960's, where she met her future husband, Warren Y. Lam. She worked as a seamstress for over 20 years, and in her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, and listening to Chinese opera.

She is survived by Warren, her loving husband of 51 years, three sons, Walton (Jana), Kevin, and Michael, daughter, Jennifer (Rene), and two grandchildren, Leeam Warren, and Amelia Rose, sister, Mai Chang of Vancouver, B.C., Canada, sister-in-laws, June (Henry), and Evelyn (Henry), plus numerous nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces. She was preceded in death by her brother, Homan Gin of Fresno, CA.

A private service will be held. Interment, Cypress Lawn Memorial Park, Colma, CA, on June 13, 2020. In her memory, donation can be made to charity of your choice.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
