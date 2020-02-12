|
Susan Ellen Rood Ames-Klein
March 1, 1948 – January 9, 2020Walnut Creek, California
Susan passed away at home attended by her loving husband, Meade Ames-Klein, sister Julia Ramsden, Kindred Hospice and BrightStar Care after a hard-fought struggle with cancer. She was cheerful, kind and optimistic throughout her lengthy illness and always grateful for the comfort, well wishes and prayers of family, friends and caregivers. Susan was born in Rome, New York to S. Willard and Florence (Mabie) Rood and raised in Camden, New York, the middle or five children. As a child she enjoyed sewing her own clothes, playing in the school marching band and orchestra, reading, sports and Girl Scouts. Susan graduated from Camden Central High School in 1966 and earned a BBA and MBA from the University of Cincinnati.
Susan is survived by her husband Meade, with whom she shared 40 years of marriage, son Robert Allgier of Missoula, MT, step-daughters Kiley Ames of Los Angeles, CA and Megan Klein and granddaughter Hannah of Oakland, CA; siblings and their spouses: Stephen Rood of Old Forge, NY, Edward and Lynette Rood of Camden, NY, Julia Ramsden of Glendale, AZ, and Marilyn and Herb Scherz of Pompano Beach, FL; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Susan had an impressive 40-year career in directing marketing research and marketing functions for a variety of domestic and international companies including Burke Research, United Airlines, Chevron, RJR Nabisco, Del Monte, Shaklee and Amway. Additionally, she held a trustee position at the Marketing Science Institute and served as Chairperson of the Conference Board Council on Marketing Research.
Susan and Meade traveled internationally, spending extensive time, 70 trips in more than 40 countries, experiencing different cultures, seeking new adventures and collecting unique artwork and treasures for display in their home. Susan liked cooking, reading, hiking, spending time in her serenity garden, watching movies, shopping, dining out and doing jig-saw puzzles. She enjoyed hosting parties, especially their annual Super Bowl get-together with friends and neighbors. She had a love of animals, bringing numerous cats into her home and family over the years and adopting more recently a beautiful Alaskan Malamute named Reacher, after a fictional character in Lee Child's novels.
The family suggests that donations in Susan's memory be made to Northern California Sled Dog Rescue (NorSled.org) or another animal rescue organization of your choice.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020