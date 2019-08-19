|
Susan Ann Terry
January 5, 1944 - August 16, 2019Susan passed gently surrounded by her family in Burlingame, California . Susan was a warm, charming and caring lady. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Les Terry, daughters Betsey, Aimee (Joe) Bergan and son Tim, brother Kevin Ward (Stephanie), grandchildren Tripp, Devin and Quinn and many relatives and countless friends. Possessed of the most genuine smile and charm, she graced every venue near and far. She was born in San Francisco on January 5, 1944 to Larry and Peggy Ward who predeceased her along with brother Gerry, who graciously provided her with lifesaving bone marrow in January 1996. A graduate of Mercy High School, SF 1961, she married Les Terry on February 5, 1996, a boy she had her eye on since the fourth grade. Their bond was remarkable throughout her life and many health trials; the last taking her on her heavenly journey on August 16, 2019. She was forever grateful for the support of her family, friends and healthcare providers, innumerable and lasting,as they traversed our country in their support, friendship and professionalism.
A memorial mass commemorating Susan will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Susan's honor to the Capuchin Franciscan Friars Fund, 1345 Cortez Ave., Burlingame, CA 94010 and San Francisco Fire Cancer Prevention Foundation, 1139 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94103-1514.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2019