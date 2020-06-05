Susan Bergmann Prausnitz
Susan Prausnitz
June 17, 1933 - May 25, 2020
Susan Bergmann Prausnitz, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Monday, May 25, at age 86.


Susie was born June 17, 1933, in Berlin, Germany, to Hans and Toni Bergmann, and emigrated with her family to St. Albans in Queens, NY, in 1935. She graduated from Cornell University in 1955 with a major in Zoology, and soon moved to Berkeley, CA, to marry John Prausnitz and raise a family. She was a devoted professor's wife and mother of two. Susie served her community as a paralegal for the nonprofit Legal Assistance for Seniors. She was passionate about swing music, classical chamber music, playing the ukulele, and gardening. She loved entertaining and was famous for her nusstorte and plum cake parties. Susie was loved by many friends for her wit and charm.



Susie is survived by husband John, children Stephanie (David Fryer) and Mark (Cindy Weinbaum), and grandchildren Hannah, Mia and Samuel.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Haddasah https://www.hadassah.org or Doctors Without Borders www.doctorswithoutborders.org



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
