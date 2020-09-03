Susan Felt

1/1
Susan (Mix) Felt
August 11, 1953 - August 1, 2020
Susan Dorothea Mix-Felt left us far too soon on August 1, 2020 surrounded by family and love. She was determined to fight, even to the very end, after a long, hard battle with cancer and Parkinson's.
Sue was born in Sacramento on August 11th, 1953 to her delighted parents, Don and Dorothy Mix, who quickly nicknamed her, "Fun and Games" (and she was!). She was an original. No one could tell a story like Sue, in full theatrics and without missing a detail.
She was larger than life, fabulous red nails, platinum hair equally matched by fortitude and strength. She was a reflection of the glamorous iconic movie stars she loved, a performer, singing Broadway musicals at Mills H.S. and with her sister over the holidays. Her incredible Christmas decorations, accompanied by her famous artichoke dip, were always something that was looked forward to every Christmas. Sue loved all things Hawaiian, visiting the islands many times remembering her grandmother, Dorothea, who was born there (and who taught her and her sister the art of the "hula"!) and her cousin Princess Kekaulike Kawananakoa. Such memories are forever preserved, reminding us of an irreplaceable loss and one of life's greatest blessings - having Sue in our lives.
Sue graduated from Mills H.S. in Burlingame in 1971 and U.C. Berkeley in 1975. She received a B.A. in Dramatic Arts.
Her work experience included Pac Bell, Church Insurance, Liberty Mutual Insurance and the State of California Employment Development Department.
Sue leaves behind her loving husband Scott who loved her with all his heart and her beloved daughter and best friend Keara Felt Killen (Chad), both who were by her side every day. She was the beloved sister and best friend to Cathy Monheit (Bill) who adored and cherished her. Sue was a wonderful step-mom to Lindsey Felt Dalton (Bob), treasured aunt to Jen and Courtney Monheit and many more nieces and nephew. She was Nana Susu to Ben and Avery Dalton. Sue was a dear friend to many, including her cousin Mary Ellen Mix Livingston and Stephanie Noryko. Sue will be forever remembered - she was so full of life and love. Her spirit lives on in the sunrise at Lake Tahoe and at sunset in Maui… somewhere over the rainbow.

Due to the pandemic, a small family celebration of Sue's life has been planned. Gifts in Sue's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
