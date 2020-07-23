1/
Susan Field
{ "" }
Susan M. Field

Susan Marie Field was born February 14, 1956 in Racine, Wisconsin to Morris and Rose Field. She attended public school in Racine and college at the University of Wisconsin-Stout. She worked in administrative and sales positions in Racine. Susan enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and summers at the family lake home in Jim Falls, WI.

In 1980 Susan made her dream a reality and moved to California. There she worked in clerical and administrative positions before launching a career in property management. She really enjoyed working in the San Francisco and Bay Area, networking with clients and co-workers. Her hobbies included cooking, swimming, playing tennis, and spending time with friends. She loved vacationing, especially cruising to the Caribbean. She shared many wonderful stories and memories with her family. She loved life, lived it on her own terms, always had a positive outlook and loved living in California.

Susan died unexpectedly at her home in Sausalito on June 25, 2020. She is survived by her mother Rose; siblings Jenny (Todd) Anderson, Racine, WI and Jeanne (Joe) Konrad, Hartford, WI; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Morris and siblings Gary Field, Glen Field, and Judy Field.

Susan will be laid to rest alongside family members in Wisconsin at a private memorial service. The family is grateful to the Marin County Sheriff's Office for their kindness and compassion and Monte's Chapel of the Hills for their help and compassionate guidance with the arrangements. Memorials may be made to the givers charity of choice. Susan will be missed for her kindness, sense of style, positive attitude and humor. We are grateful for our wonderful memories and the comfort of knowing she died at peace in the home she loved and in a place that meant so much to her. We will forever remember her as "the cutest sister".

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
