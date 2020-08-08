Susan Hillstrom-Masi



Susan Hillstrom-Masi passed away July 9th, 2020 peacefully at her home in San Francisco, with family in attendance. She was 94 years old. The youngest of 6 children, she was born in San Jose, Ca. to Luke and Mildred Hancock. Susan attended Anna Head School and the University of Nevada, Reno. She was a resident of Reno for many years, married to Earl Hillstrom M.D. In 1979 she moved to San Francisco, married Dr. Joseph Masi and became a member of the Metropolitan Club and the Olympic Club. She earned her Life Masters in Bridge. A keen and outspoken woman when she needed to be, she had a grace and style all her own. She is remembered…..as a loving, loyal, and compassionate person. She is survived by her brother, Noble Hancock, son, Bryan Hillstrom, daughter in law, Iva Winton, twin grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store