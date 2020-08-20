Susan HongApril 20, 1934 - August 12, 2020Susan Hai-Kyung Hong, age 86 passed away peacefully on August 12th, 2020 5:15pm at Crown Bay Skilled Nursing in Alameda, CA due to complications of Alzheimers.Susan was born in Seoul, South Korea to a family of educators. Always the avid reader throughout her life, she studied History and became a high school history teacher. In search of the American Dream, Susan immigrated to San Francisco in 1971, paving the way for her daughter, Julie, to join her in 1972. To support her family, she started work as a seamstress at the Koret sewing factory in San Francisco while also attending night school to learn English. She stayed with Koret for the rest of her career, moving from seamstress to managing their payroll accounting until she retired early in 1994 to take care of her two grandchildren and to enjoy more time on practicing art and traveling.Susan always held an appreciation for the arts, writing short stories and poems as well as becoming an accomplished watercolor artist over the years.Susan will be remembered for her hardworking and selfless demeanor, an infectious smile, and for making some of the best homemade kimchi on this side of the Pacific. Our family misses her dearly and will always love her as she continues her journey into the next life.Susan is survived by her daughter Julie, by her son-in law Sol, by her grandchildren Jonathan and Jennifer, by her sister Chung-Ja and her family, by her brother Richard and his family, and by her niece Tina and her family.The family will be holding a private service. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you instead donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation in her memory.