Susan Paula (Baumer) Jardine
June 7, 1955 - October 8, 2019 After surviving for more than three decades with Lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM), Susan passed into eternity three months ago. Despite enduring years of serious medical conditions and surgeries, her incredible strength of spirit enabled her to rebound after every setback to remain an engaged, loving mother; wife; daughter; sister; and friend to many. In recent years she experienced the joy of attending the wedding of her daughter, Kirsten Jardine to Russell Chapman, and the birth of her grandson, Bryce Chapman.
Born and raised in San Francisco, she attended St. Anne Grammar School and Mercy High, City College, San Francisco State and the Sorbonne in Paris. Being multi-lingual, she became a Flight Attendant with Pan American, then United, and traveled the world. While based at SFO she met her beloved life companion, Richard Jardine, who remained a faithful husband and devoted caregiver until her passing. They initially lived in Oakland, then London, where Susan gave birth to Kirsten, and finally settled in Mill Valley.
We'll miss Susan terribly, yet we're taking consolation in knowing that she was with us many years longer than anyone expected.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 6, 2020