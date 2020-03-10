|
|
Susan Joyce
January 16, 1947 - February 14, 2020Susan Jean Joyce (nee Rand) was born in Martins Ferry, Ohio on January 16, 1947, and passed away in San Leandro, Ca, on February 14, 2020. Susan is survived by her daughter Heather Karin Victoria Joyce, grandchildren, and sister Lark Shlimbaum (C Donald Shlimbaum).
Susan led a singular life, from spending formative years living in Japan and White Plains, NY to world travel and living in Europe, The Mediterranean, Israel, and Mexico in her teens and twenties. Susan endeavored to read her way across the world.
Susan settled in San Francisco, a city she left her heart in. She had a wicked sense of humor and did not suffer fools. A lover of art and frequent visitor to the De Young Museum, The Legion of Honor, and MOMA. There was no food Susan did not enjoy cooking or eating, and she loved to share her affection for all things tasty. Susan's green thumb is legendary and she could grow any plant or flower. Her love of golf led her to be a "Birder", and she almost always had her bird book and binoculars with her. Susan will be missed by many.
"Perseverance furthers one to cross the great water." Fabulous misquote, no context, just like Grandma liked it.
Susan will be laid to rest at the San Francisco Columbarium. There is a BevMo nearby if you care to visit her, do not forget the wine or tequila.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020