Susan Kalian
On June 9, 2020, Susan Kalian passed away surrounded by her partner, two children, daughter-in-law and two grandsons.
Susan was unique. She was the Queen of Fashion. Susan had very high expectations and let everyone know if something was not up to her satisfaction. She inspired people to be better in all that they did-fashion, accessories, style, organization and kindness.
Susan was known as the "Energizer Bunny" who never slowed down because she never wanted to miss anything going on in the world. Very few people could keep up with Susan's pace and she did more things before breakfast than most people do in a day.
Susan was born in Whittier, California. In her teenage years, her family moved to Sacramento, California so her father could open a hardware store. Susan and her sister did the accounting for the store and Susan discovered her passion for merchandising.
This passion and her love of fashion led Susan to have a career in retail including Joseph Magnim's, Capwell's and The Sharper Image. During her time at The Sharper Image, Susan wore many hats but her experience, attention to detail and talent led her to the visual presentation and design of the retail stores. Susan was able to combine her passion for retail and travel to explore the world while building relationships. Those relationships allowed her to continue and end her career with Fisher Development, Inc. Susan was an asset to the company due to her ability mentor colleagues, to exceed customer's expectations, and complete profitable projects.
Susan also gave back to the community. Susan was the president of the Junior League of the East Bay while raising her two children. She volunteered for the San Francisco Ballet while she worked full time. Susan also had her own neighbor beautification project in her front yard as well as the common areas around her home.
Susan lived and died the way she wanted-She Did It Her Way.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Dress for Success. (sanfrancisco.dressforsuccess.org)
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.