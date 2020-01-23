Home

Susan Daskais Kaplan

June 11,1938 - January 16, 2020

Susan Daskais Kaplan, 81, died January 16 at home in Berkeley, California, after a long illness. Sue was born June 11, 1938, to M.H. (Duke) Daskais, a research chemist, and Sara Kline Daskais, a social worker. She lived in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Chicago for her first 36 years. She was educated in Chicago public schools and at the University of Chicago, where she earned a master's degree in psychology. She married James Kaplan on the Ides of March, 1958. (Jim, a construction executive, community organizer, and health care executive, died in 2007). Sue and Jim moved to California in 1974, and to Berkeley in 1975. A school psychologist by profession, Sue was also an avid bicyclist, cross-country skier and hiker. Sue is survived by her daughter, Sara Kaplan, her son, Andrew Kaplan, her grand-daughter Kianna Ervin (Dominic McIver), and two-great-grandchildren, Kelise and Kano. She is also survived by her brother, Dick Daskais; nieces Carol Daskais Navin (Patrick) and Jean Daskais, nephew Don Daskais; and by her pal from kindergarten on, Martha Silverman Roth.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 24, 2020
