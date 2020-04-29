|
Susan L. Grau
October 24, 1944 - April 21, 2020Susan Locklin Grau passed away on April 21, 2020 at her home in the Bay Area. She fought cancer with grace and grit for six years. She felt compelled to participate in clinical trials for the sake of research and future treatments. She was born in Scituate, MA on October 24, 1944 to Chester and Lillian Locklin. She was predeceased by her adored husband, Fritz H. Grau. They shared a great love and passion for each other. Susan is survived by her beloved daughter, Laura McCormick, Laura's partner, Stacy Grant, and their daughter, Jamie Grant; step-children Tara Martin, Alice and Alex Smith, and Fritz Grau, Jr.; five grandchildren and their spouses, Chancey and Emily Martin, Tyler Martin, Cameron Smith and Jeff Edwards, Katie and John Roberts, and Charlie Smith and James Loduca; eight great grandchildren (Camille, Huxley, Max, Elliot, Teddy, Sam, Charlie and August); and her dog, Penny. Susan also deeply cherished numerous friends in her life. She brought joy to so many and will be sorely missed.
Susan was a strong, brave, fiercely authentic, and a charismatic woman who loved to party, dance, travel, and play bridge. She was unapologetically true to herself, her values, and passions and, therefore, loved and conquered life!!! She was wise, curious, and open-minded and pushed herself to continue to evolve for the better. She was artistically talented, as evidenced by her magical gardens, prize winning flower arrangements, and the interior design career she built. Her final garden was registered at the Archives of American Gardens at the Smithsonian. A progressive advocate for the planet, she cared deeply about all humans, animals, and plants. She loved supporting the Marine Mammal Center, Hillsborough Garden Club, Garden Club of America, and Creative Growth.
The family is profoundly grateful Susan had the most amazing caregivers during the last three years of her life. Thank you Esther, Flor, Arlene, and Luana. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Creative Growth or the Marine Mammal Center. A Celebration of Life will be conducted in her garden with friends and family at a later date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 3, 2020