Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Manick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Manick


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Manick Obituary
Susan Diane Manick

May 7,1955-June 6, 2019

Our beloved Susie passed away in SF on June 6. Daughter of the late Paul & Nora Manick, and little sister to Pamela & Steven. Susie was the Credit Manager for PPG Industries until her accident in 1993, & then was cared for @ Laguna Honda Hospital for 18 years. For the past seven years Susie lived independently with daily assistance, and so enjoyed her friends at the Janet Pomeroy Centers' Brainstormers Group. Special thanks to Homebridge and Dr. Oberschelp, as well as all the wonderful nurses at Laguna Honda. Private family services have been held at St. Brendan's in SF. Those who wish can make a donation to Janet Pomeroy Center, 207 Skyline Blvd, SF, CA 94132, attn: Brainstormer Group
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.