Susan Diane Manick
May 7,1955-June 6, 2019Our beloved Susie passed away in SF on June 6. Daughter of the late Paul & Nora Manick, and little sister to Pamela & Steven. Susie was the Credit Manager for PPG Industries until her accident in 1993, & then was cared for @ Laguna Honda Hospital for 18 years. For the past seven years Susie lived independently with daily assistance, and so enjoyed her friends at the Janet Pomeroy Centers' Brainstormers Group. Special thanks to Homebridge and Dr. Oberschelp, as well as all the wonderful nurses at Laguna Honda. Private family services have been held at St. Brendan's in SF. Those who wish can make a donation to Janet Pomeroy Center, 207 Skyline Blvd, SF, CA 94132, attn: Brainstormer Group
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 16, 2019