Susan Margaret Maher
October 26, 1942 - August 8, 2020
Susan Margaret Maher was born and raised in Eureka Valley by Sara (nee: Gallagher) and James Maher. She was the oldest of three, including Michael (deceased) and James (Shaney). A proud second-generation San Franciscan, Susan is survived by her daughter Michelle Alexander Maeder, her son Tony Alexander, seven grandchildren, and many devoted relatives and friends.
Susan was always a strong, independent woman. Her father died at a young age and she helped raise her younger brothers while helping her mother run a flower business on 17th Street.
In the late 60s, she started working for the legendary Bill Graham, Winterland, and Journey.
In the 1980s, Susan worked as a CPA for the cities of Berkeley and San Francisco and private practice.
Susan was passionate about her local politics, served as executive board member and Treasurer for the National Women's Political Caucus and trustee for the San Francisco Federal Credit Union.
She will not be forgotten. To honor Susan's life please consider a donation at http://www.delanceystreetfoundation.org/