Susan Marie (Stark) KentMay 20, 1955 ~ September 1, 2020Passed away unexpectedly on September 1, 2020.Born to Richard P. Stark and Mary Jean Stark. Sue is survived by her mother Mary (Jeanne) Stark and her loving brother Michael Stark, along with many cousins and aunts.Sue was born in San Francisco and grew up in Millbrae where she attended Saint Dunstan grammar school and Mills High.Sue worked in the printing industry for the majority of her life: Stark Rath, Backus Press and Pacful, Inc.Sue loved life and shared her loving spirit with all she met.Sue was involved with many groups: Past President of San Francisco Litho and Craftsman Club; Past President of National Association of Litho Clubs; Past President of Women in Graphics and volunteered at PINC/VMA Printing Association. Active in Saint Pius Women's Club and Saint Pius Festival. She loved outdoor music as much as she loved her Forty Niners and Giants.Sue will be missed by a great many family and friends.Due to COVID-19 restrictions a celebration of life will be held at a later date.Condolences may be sent c/o Chapel of the Highlands, 194 Millwood Drive, Millbrae, CA 94030.