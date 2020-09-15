1/1
Susan Marie Kent (Stark) (Stark) Kent
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Marie (Stark) Kent
May 20, 1955 ~ September 1, 2020
Passed away unexpectedly on September 1, 2020.
Born to Richard P. Stark and Mary Jean Stark. Sue is survived by her mother Mary (Jeanne) Stark and her loving brother Michael Stark, along with many cousins and aunts.
Sue was born in San Francisco and grew up in Millbrae where she attended Saint Dunstan grammar school and Mills High.
Sue worked in the printing industry for the majority of her life: Stark Rath, Backus Press and Pacful, Inc.
Sue loved life and shared her loving spirit with all she met.
Sue was involved with many groups: Past President of San Francisco Litho and Craftsman Club; Past President of National Association of Litho Clubs; Past President of Women in Graphics and volunteered at PINC/VMA Printing Association. Active in Saint Pius Women's Club and Saint Pius Festival. She loved outdoor music as much as she loved her Forty Niners and Giants.
Sue will be missed by a great many family and friends.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent c/o Chapel of the Highlands, 194 Millwood Drive, Millbrae, CA 94030.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sep. 15 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel of the Highlands
194 Millwood Drive
Millbrae, CA 94030
(650) 588-5116
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chapel of the Highlands

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved