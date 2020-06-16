Susan Sumaylo
Susan B. Sumaylo
September 20, 1938 ~ June 10, 2020
Susan S was born on September 20, 1938 to the late Alfredo Bucasas and Teodora Manzano along with sisters, Charito and Lydia, and brother, the late AlfredoJr. She was married to the late Narciso Sumaylo and have 2 sons. She worked at a Philippine government entity named NACIDA. She later immigrated to the United States on a professional visa. She worked and retired at AT&T after 28 years there. She is survived by her sons, Dr A. Dennis Sumaylo and Jerome Sumaylo, daughters-in-law Leslie and Sandi, grandchildren Loghan, Kennedy, Jerome II, and Nicholas, sisters Dr. Charito Bucasas and Lydia Panahon and late brother Alfredo Jr and several nieces and nephews.
She loved spending time with her golden girls and other seniors at Holy Name. Bingo and trips to the casinos were always a great time.
She enjoyed treating her grandkids with meals at Noriega Teriyaki and various snacks in her purse.
She will be remembered as a loving, generous, and kind mother and grandmother who lived a most blessed life.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
