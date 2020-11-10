Susanna "Pinky Racer" Schick
March 24, 1970 - Oct 30, 2020
Susanna "Pinky Racer" Schick passed away at 50 years old due to heart failure in Barcelona, Spain, on Oct. 30th. Susanna was born on March 24, 1970, to Carol & Al (deceased) Schick in San Mateo, CA. She is survived by two older brothers, Gary & David Schick, also of San Mateo, as well as nephew Stephen Schick of Portland, OR, her niece, dancer Claire Schick of Ann Arbor, MI, and nephew Nicholas Schick of San Mateo, CA. After Susanna graduated from San Mateo High in 1988, she moved to Paris to study at Parson's School of Design. Susanna worked as a pattern-maker in the fashion industry, first in NYC for clients such as Betsy Johnson & Kate Spade, then in LA. During this time, Susanna raced motorcycles and designed a line of women's motorcycle wear. She went back to school to get her MBA in Sustainability at NCU in 2009. Susanna returned to LA to continue work in fashion at Burning Torch & Rozae Nichols while consulting in sustainability, and blogged on electric motorcycles and solar farms. Susanna met her beloved boyfriend Robert Verez in LA six years ago, and recently moved with him to Spain. Susanna was also an avid bicyclist, advocate for social welfare and the environment. She taught HIV awareness in Tanzania, as well as pattern making. Throughout the years, she volunteered at Los Angeles Mission, tutored homeless children in School on Wheels, and also helped people off Skid Row at Midnight Mission in LA. She is loved and missed by family and friends around the world, and has helped countless numbers of people struggling with drug and alcohol abuse, after committing to recovery at 17. Donations may be made in Susanna's memory to: www.midnightmission.org