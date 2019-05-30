|
Susie Woo OwPassed away peacefully on May 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Henry Ow; devoted mother to Coleman (Linda), Gale, Brenda Ow Wong (Don) and Gary(Eileen); loving grandmother to Lianne Jeung (Nick), Russell (Ivy),Marissa Nakano, Oliver Wong, Alistair Wong (Catherine), Winslow Wong, Kayla Ow, Gregory Ow and Kevin Ow; cherished great grandmother to Alex, Logan, Jordan and Julian. She is also survived by her youngest sister Betty Suen.
Friends and family are invited to attend funeral service on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 10 AM at Halsted N. Gray-Carew & English, 1123 Sutter St., SF.
Interment, Woodlawn Memorial Park, Colma, CA
In her memory, donations may be made to .
www.halstedngray.com
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from June 1 to June 3, 2019