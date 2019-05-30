Home

Halsted N. Gray-Carew & English Inc.
1123 Sutter Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
(415) 673-3000
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Halsted N. Gray-Carew & English Inc.
1123 Sutter Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
Susie Woo Ow

Passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Henry Ow; devoted mother to Coleman (Linda), Gale, Brenda Ow Wong (Don) and Gary(Eileen); loving grandmother to Lianne Jeung (Nick), Russell (Ivy),Marissa Nakano, Oliver Wong, Alistair Wong (Catherine), Winslow Wong, Kayla Ow, Gregory Ow and Kevin Ow; cherished great grandmother to Alex, Logan, Jordan and Julian. She is also survived by her youngest sister Betty Suen.
Friends and family are invited to attend funeral service on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 10 AM at Halsted N. Gray-Carew & English, 1123 Sutter St., SF.
Interment, Woodlawn Memorial Park, Colma, CA
In her memory, donations may be made to .

www.halstedngray.com

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from June 1 to June 3, 2019
