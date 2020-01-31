|
Suzanne T. Guinivere
Feb 12, 1933 - Jan 27, 2020Suzanne Guinivere, née Thomas, 86, passed away on Monday January 27th 2020 at Manor Care in Perrysburg, Ohio. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, on the 12th of February, 1933. She attended Maumee Country Day School through 10th grade and graduated high school from Miss Thomas' School in Norwalk, Connecticut, in 1951. She attended Smith College, Class of 1955.
She married William Arata in 1956, settling in Rowayton, Connecticut. After divorcing in 1962 she moved to Woodside, California, with her son David. A childhood friend introduced Suzanne to his colleague Rex Guinivere, a mining engineer from Auckland, New Zealand. Rex and Suzanne married in April 1965 at the home of her parents, John and Doris Thomas, on River Rd. in Perrysburg, Ohio, and lived in the San Francisco Bay Area, in Auburn, California, in Castle Craig, Sidney, Australia, finally settling in Diablo, California, in 1976.
Suzanne loved cooking and art, and made two careers of her passions. Through the late 70's and the 80's, she had a cooking show on local TV in the Bay Area, called Soup to Nuts, a business giving cooking lessons and catering services with friend Lily Hazbun, wrote a cookbook, and then had her own catering business. In the mid-eighties, she started a Master's in Art History and became a Docent for the Museums of San Francisco. When she retired in 1998 to River Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio, she continued with her passion for art working in the Archives' Room of the Toledo Museum until 2016. She was a voracious reader, loved mystery series, especially British, a good mini-series, especially British, all things food, not especially British, and traveling.
She is survived by her son David T. Guinivere of Forked River, New Jersey, son John L. Guinivere of Perrysburg, Ohio, her daughter Mary G. Guinivere Maisonneuve of Paris, France, her granddaughters Ocean and Sophia, and her grandsons Charles and John-Henri. And her two brothers, John Henry Thomas III of New York City, and Thomas Thomas of Crystal City, Mo.
Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider the Toledo Museum of Art. A service will be planned for early summer at St. Timothy's Church in Perrysburg, Ohio.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020