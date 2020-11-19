Suzanne PerassoSuzanne passed away peacefully at home on November 14 as a result of complications from Diabetes. She was born October 26, 1955 to Wesley and Marian Perasso. She is preceded in death by her sister Marian Perasso and son Nicholas Viles, and is survived by her siblings George and Madeline Perasso.Suzanne attended the School of the Epiphany in San Francisco and El Camino High School in South San Francisco. She was employed for many years in San Francisco in the Market Research field, specializing in Medical Recruiting. An avid dog lover, she enjoyed trips to Reno and local casinos to try her luck, usually with good results.Suzanne touched everyone she met with her kindness and wit. She always had time to listen and give advice and people were drawn to her.Private services to be held.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the San Francisco SPCA.