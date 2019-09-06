|
|
Suzanne "Suzi" Simon Soper
February 20, 1933 - August 12, 2019Suzanne (Suzi) Soper, died peacefully August 12, 2019.
Born Lora Suzanne Simon in Pomona, CA, on February 20, 1933, she was the daughter of Erle and Frances Simon. Suzi graduated from Pomona High School.
She attended Stanford University, where she met her husband, Jim Soper. They were married in Pomona in 1953. The couple spent their first years of marriage in Fort Sill, OK, and Copperas Cove, TX, where Jim was stationed in the Army. In 1956, they moved to Piedmont to raise their family.
Suzi and Jim lived all of their Piedmont years on Oakmont Avenue, the street where Jim grew up. They raised their two children, John and Claire, there, and they dearly loved their Oakmont neighbors.
Suzi was an active member of many non-profit and community organizations, including Junior Alliance; The Oakland Junior League; Hollyhock; the Piedmont schools Mothers' Clubs; the Oakland Museum Women's Board; Hoe and Hope Garden Club; and P.E.O. Chapter IC. She spent many happy hours on the tennis court and golf course at the Claremont Country Club, at the family ranch in Sonoma County, and, in later years, in Bozeman, Montana. Suzi loved to spend time and travel with her family and friends.
Suzi is survived by her loving husband, Jim Soper, her son, John Soper (Martha), of Tucson, and her daughter, Claire Faughnan (Vincent), of Piedmont. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Claire Soper Roberts, Suzi Soper, Jimmy Soper, Libby Faughnan and Burr Faughnan. Additionally, she is survived by her brother, Robert Simon (Annette), and their children, and by sister-in-law, Shirley Soper. Suzi was pre-deceased by her brother-in-law, Jack Soper.
The family is deeply grateful to Lavinia Gallo for her extraordinary help in recent years, providing constant comfort and care. The family also wishes to thank the loving and capable staffs at Grand Lake Gardens, Always Best Care, and Bridge Hospice.
A Celebration of Life Service was held for Suzi at Piedmont Community Church on Friday, August 30, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Suzi Soper be made to the Piedmont Community Church, 400 Highland Avenue, Piedmont, CA 94611, or to a .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019