Syed Ataur Rahim
Oct 14,1930 - Oct 2, 2020
Dr. Syed Ataur Rahim died peacefully at home in El Cerrito, California.

Dr. Rahim studied Foucault and Tagore, grew lau and roses, carved koa and oak. He lived a rich life in Hawai'i and California, yet longed for the rivers of his birthplace, Sylhet.

He is survived by wife Majeda; children Shahed (Seina), Nipa (Brian), Shimul (Joao Carlos); grandchildren Naima, Brian, Ravi; siblings Nur, Panna, Chuni.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
