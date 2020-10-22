Or Copy this URL to Share

Syed Ataur Rahim

Oct 14,1930 - Oct 2, 2020

Dr. Syed Ataur Rahim died peacefully at home in El Cerrito, California.



Dr. Rahim studied Foucault and Tagore, grew lau and roses, carved koa and oak. He lived a rich life in Hawai'i and California, yet longed for the rivers of his birthplace, Sylhet.



He is survived by wife Majeda; children Shahed (Seina), Nipa (Brian), Shimul (Joao Carlos); grandchildren Naima, Brian, Ravi; siblings Nur, Panna, Chuni.



