Sylvia Ann DeLuca passed away in the comfort of her home in San Francisco on August 5, 2020. She was born on December 5, 1931 in McIndoe Falls, Vermont, the daughter of Charles Bernard and Muriel Darling Chase and affectionately known as Chickie by the east coast branch of her family. A life long animal lover, she had fond memories of the family’s two huge Saint Bernards, Buck and Bart, protecting her and her older sister Marcella from passing cars and stray farm animals. The Chase family relocated to Keene, New Hampshire in 1942 where Sylvia attended local schools. After graduating from art and design college in Boston she relocated to San Francisco and embarked on a 25 year career as an interior designer with Rucker Fuller. Her sojourn to the west coast led her to meet the love of her life Bud DeLuca. Bud and Sylvia were married February 12, 1967 in a lavish Catholic wedding at St Peter and Paul’s church in San Francisco’s North Beach. Chickie and Bud moved to the Upper West Side of Manhattan as Bud pursued a career as a stockbroker with friend and partner Mike Figler. They enjoyed a happy and fruitful residence in New York for almost two decades, returning to San Francisco upon Bud’s retirement. It was a busy retirement as they traveled the world and spent many pleasant hours with best friends Jan Smith (who has graciously found a loving home for Sylvia’s beloved cat Goldie), Tito and Elaine Barbieri and Ed and Crissy Ottonello. Sylvia also thought and spoke fondly of neighbors Sean and James who were always there for her whenever she needed anything, and recent caregivers Susan Gefen, Fe, Ladi Markham, and Simone Loggins. She held an especially fond place in her heart for Tito and Elaine’s daughter Allison Barbieri, who provided endless support, assistance and affection. Her appreciation for all that Allison provided her is beyond measure. Sylvia was pre-deceased by her husband Bud, her parents, her older sister Marcella Richardson and sister-in-law Barbara DeLuca. She is survived by her nephew Brian Richardson and family of Frederick, MD, her niece Lynne Rice and family of Delanson, NY. and her cousins Ron and Helen Modeste and their family of Santa Clara, Ca. Sylvia’s ashes will be placed next to Bud’s in Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma, California

