Darling-Fischer Campbell Memorial Chapel
231 East Campbell Avenue
Campbell, CA 95008
(408) 379-5010
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Spirit Chapel
Campbell, CA
Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
Hayward, CA
Sister Sylvia Bartheld


1931 - 2019
Sister Sylvia Bartheld Obituary
Sister Sylvia Bartheld, SNJM

November 25, 1931 - November 13, 2019

In the very early morning of November 13, 2019, Sister Sylvia Bartheld, SNJM (Sister M. Catherine Elizabeth) entered quietly into heaven. She was 87 and celebrated 68 years of profession as a Sister of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary.
Sister Sylvia was both an educator and an educator of educators. For the first 17 years of her ministry as a Sister of the Holy Names she was in elementary education at Saint Mary (Los Angeles), Saint Monica (San Francisco), Saint Anthony (San Gabriel), Saint Anastasia (Los Angeles), Saint Anselm (San Anselmo), Saint Augustine (Oakland), Saint Francis de Sales (Oakland) and All Souls (Alhambra). She then became principal at Saint Cecilia's (San Francisco). She served the Archdiocese of San Francisco as elementary school consultant and Assistant Superintendent of Schools for a total of 16 years. She was an education consultant for the Department of Education for the Diocese of San Jose. At Holy Names University (Oakland) she did institutional research where her gifts of gathering and analyzing data were well utilized.
Sister Sylvia loved San Francisco, the city of her birth. She loved the arts, especially the ballet and opera where she often ushered so she would be sure to be able to attend her favorite performances. She had a keen eye for photography. She was the consummate genealogical researcher of her family heritage. And she loved Brentwood peaches which she shared with so many each summer.
She is survived by her nephew, Roy Rios, his wife, Sharon and other relatives, and is remembered by the Sisters and Affiliates of the Sisters of the Holy Names.
Sister Sylvia's Mass of Resurrection will be on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 10:30 am at Holy Spirit Chapel, Campbell, California. Her burial will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hayward, California.
Gifts in her memory may be made to the Sisters of the Holy Names, P.O. Box 907, Los Gatos, CA 95031 or on-line at www.snjmca.org.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 23, 2019
