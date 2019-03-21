Services Duggan's Serra Mortuary 500 Westlake Avenue Daly City , CA 94014 650-756-4500 Resources More Obituaries for Sylvia Disernia Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sylvia Disernia

Obituary Condolences Sylvia Disernia On March 9, 2019, with family by her side, Sylvia Disernia, age 97, peacefully passed away. A native San Franciscan, Sylvia was born to Barnett and Fanny Fisher in September of 1921. She resided on Allison Street in the Excelsior District with her parents and adoring brother, Jack, until she left for college at 18.



Sylvia attended Balboa High School, where she met the love of her life, Leland Disernia, in the ninth grade at age 13, and began dating in the 11th grade. She married Leland in 1943 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on a trip to visit him at basic training with her soon to be sister-in-law and chaperone for the trip, Mary Lou. Sylvia and Leland snuck off and tied the knot. They repeated their vows at Saint Mary Star of the Sea Church in Oceanside, CA in 1944, before Leland left for overseas military duty, and again in 1989 at the same church. Sylvia and Leland worked side by side at Disernia's Pharmacy at Mission and Precita for most of their lives. They traveled the world and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. They were married for 65 years and were completely devoted to each other.



Sylvia graduated from Balboa in 1939 and went on to attend Mount Zion School of Nursing where she became a registered nurse. After that she attended UCSF School of Pharmacy and became a registered pharmacist. Sylvia went on to complete her PhD. in pharmacy at UCSF in 1965. Sylvia was very active and independent. She was a member of the Kiwanis Club, Doelger Center, 60 Plus at SFSU, and Our Lady of Mercy Senior Group in Daly City. Sylvia spent cherished time with Billie and Roy Didier and the Scholten's, who were lifelong friends. She loved attending the SF Opera and Symphony with her good friends Miriam Levy and Helen Scholten, as well as, visiting with all the wonderful neighbors on Sylvan Drive, where she had lived since 1950.



Aunt Sylvia had many nieces and nephews, who will dearly miss her; Colleen Disernia, Catherine Welsh, Janet Welsh Andrewjeski(Michael), Lawrence Welsh(Lesley), Bernadette Sanchez, Joan McCray(Steve), and George Fisher(Sandy). Sylvia was great aunt to Christian, Ian, Mikey, Trevor, Tanya, Michael John, Burt, Joey, Deann and great-great aunt to little Ambra Louise. Sylvia is also survived by her brother-in-law, John C. J. Welsh of Jacksonville, Oregon. Rest in peace, Aunt Sylvia. You were one of a kind and so special to all of us.



Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, March 30 at 10:30 AM at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY; 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City. There will be a reception following the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Doelger Sr. Center of Daly City.





