Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
Vigil
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
Resources
Obituary

Sylvia Gavlak Obituary
Sylvia Reeder Gavlak

Passed away peacefully on February 19, 2019 at the age of 77. Sylvia was born on January 9, 1942, the first of two children of Donald and Virginia Reeder in Brooksville, Florida. Loving mother to Matthew, and loving sister to Donald Reeder, Jr. Sylvia is predeceased by Matthew's father Albert Joseph Gavlak, Jr. Sylvia also had loving cousins and their families in the San Francisco, Bay Area and Colorado. Sylvia graduated from Florida State University and was a Hematologist for California Pacific Medical Center for almost forty years. Sylvia's leisure time was spent with her family and friends, reading mystery books, and as an avid watcher of 49ers games. Her family would like to thank her caregiver the San Francisco Campus For Jewish Living Center for the tender care received. You gave Sylvia the opportunity to live her last days without pain and leave this world peacefully and with dignity.
Friends may visit Friday, March 1, 2019 from 4:00pm-9:00pm at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:00pm. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00am. Interment at SKYLAWN MEMORIAL Park, Highway 92 at Skyline Blvd, San Mateo, CA 94402 on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 12:30 P.M.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019
