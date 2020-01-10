|
Sylvia Malnikow
1932 - 2020Sylvia Malnikow, a life long soul seeker and pioneering women's libber passed away this week after 87 years on this planet.
Sylvia was born in Boston to Ukrainian immigrant parents, one of 9 children who grew up during the Great Depression. She married at 19 and had 4 children of her own, but was always searching for more.
Following a divorce, Sylvia spread her wings: getting a pilot's license, a college diploma, and becoming an active local leader in the women's liberation movement.
Sylvia continued to re-invent herself following a spiritual path that took her to India, Israel and finally to San Francisco where she was bat mitzvahed (at the age of 58) and went on to work the Jewish Home for the Aged until her retirement. Her curiosity, creativity and love, shaped and inspired her children and touched the lives of everyone she met. She battled a lung condition for years until it finally took her breath away on January 7th, 2020.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020