Sylvia Anne Walsh (Falvey) Sylvia Anne Walsh (Falvey) passed away April 4, 2019 at the age of 100. She was born July 20, 1918 to Peter and Mary Falvey. She was the second of five girls; the late Mary Patricia and the late Francis, Irene and Barbara. They grew up in the Richmond district of San Francisco. She attended Alamo School, Presidio Junior H.S., and Commerce HS, Class of 1936.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents Peter and Mary Falvey, and her sisters Mary Patricia and Francis and her beloved husband of 57 years, James Patrick Walsh, Jr. She is survived by her sisters Irene (Bill) Platz and Barbara (Sister Michaeline Mary). Children: Michael (Jeanne), Kevin (Teresa)< Patricia and James (Denise). Grandmother to Michael (Holly), Jessica (Brian), Kevin (Heather), Brian (Kristen), Kelly and Ryan (Katie). Special grandmother to Mark, Vicki and Jennifer. Great-Grandmother to JT, Connor, Ryan, Alice, James, Riley, Hannah, Megan, Elle, Isla and Patrick. Also, many nieces and nephews of the O'Looney, Platz and Parrinelo families.

Mom and Dad married in 1940, and bought a house in the Sunset District. She was a stay at home mom until her youngest, Jimmy, started school. She worked at Commodore Sloat School part-time so she could be at home when her children came home from school. When Jimmy entered high school, she was employed by the State of California Public Utilities Commission.

The Walsh family spent most Summers in the Russian River area. Mom was a faithful fan of the San Francisco Giants and the 49ers even in those lackluster years of the 60' and the 70's.

The Walsh family would like to give a special thanks to homecare providers, Rosallie Tejeda, Miria Dela-Cruz, Brigida Lunoza, Guillermina Plimley, Lydia Meim, Lennie McDonald and the staff at Laguna Honda Hospital especially Rev. Malaena Nahmias and mom's Social Worker Amanda Ng. Mom was a patient at Laguna Honda Hospital since December 2018. Also many thanks to the Homebound Ministry of Holy Name Parish.

Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Sylvia's life on Wednesday, April 10th, 2019 at 11:00am at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 39th Ave at Lawton St., S.F. Interment Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make any donation to Holy Name School, 1560 - 40th Ave., S.F. CA 94122







