|
|
Tannis ReinhertzTannis Reinhertz, native San Franciscan, educator, member of Les Dames d'Escoffier, and a dear friend, passed away on September 5, 2019 from complications related to breast cancer. Tannis combined her passions in life, social justice, education, and hospitality to become a powerhouse in the Bay Area food scene and an inspiration to those whose lives she touched.
As faculty member and department chair of the City College of San Francisco - Culinary Arts and Hospitality Program, Tannis provided students with the knowledge and skills needed to improve their lives and fulfill their dreams. She felt the school's mission went beyond the students and faculty, and used her position as Chair to support local communities and foster cultural equity. Tannis visited almost every continent in the world. Even where she didn't speak the language, she routinely worked her way into the kitchen to share her love of all things food-related. Tannis is survived by her husband Darwin, father Paul, mother Jean, and brother Noah. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the CCSF Foundation's Tannis Reinhertz Memorial Fund at foundationccsf.org/donation/
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019