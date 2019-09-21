Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tannis Reinhertz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tannis Reinhertz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tannis Reinhertz Obituary
Tannis Reinhertz

Tannis Reinhertz, native San Franciscan, educator, member of Les Dames d'Escoffier, and a dear friend, passed away on September 5, 2019 from complications related to breast cancer. Tannis combined her passions in life, social justice, education, and hospitality to become a powerhouse in the Bay Area food scene and an inspiration to those whose lives she touched.
As faculty member and department chair of the City College of San Francisco - Culinary Arts and Hospitality Program, Tannis provided students with the knowledge and skills needed to improve their lives and fulfill their dreams. She felt the school's mission went beyond the students and faculty, and used her position as Chair to support local communities and foster cultural equity. Tannis visited almost every continent in the world. Even where she didn't speak the language, she routinely worked her way into the kitchen to share her love of all things food-related. Tannis is survived by her husband Darwin, father Paul, mother Jean, and brother Noah. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the CCSF Foundation's Tannis Reinhertz Memorial Fund at foundationccsf.org/donation/

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tannis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.