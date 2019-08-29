Home

Greer Family Mortuary
2694 Blanding Avenue
Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 865-3755
Ted Craig Obituary
Ted Craig

H. Theodore "Ted" Craig III was born in Alameda CA on April 20, 1933, to Homer and Nancy Craig. He passed away on June 22, 2019 after a long illness. Ted went to schools in Alameda and attended Stanford for his undergraduate and law degree. He did a stint in the Navy in San Diego in the early 1950's. He practiced law in Alameda, Emeryville and Orinda.
Ted married Patty Wilson, in 1953, Mary Hinman in 1963 and Katherine Mackinlay in 1982. Ted had seven children: Carrie, Ted IV (Kathleen), Katherine (John Volkers), Andy (Silvana), and Eric (Nadja), Kristen (Michael Reed) and Lara, and twelve grandchildren.
A detailed obituary is on the Greer Mortuary page: https://www.greermortuary.com/tributes/Homer-Craig
Ted's Celebration of Life will be held Sunday September 15th at 1:00 pm at the Encinal Yacht Club, 1251 Pacific Marina, Alameda, CA.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019
