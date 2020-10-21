Ted Hurwood

1932 - 2020

Theodore Stephen Hurwood died peacefully at home on September 30th. He is survived by his wife Tracy Good, his son Matthew and daughter Rebecca and their families. He was a professional Opera singer, a Manufacturers Representative for over 55 years, practiced martial arts and was a 32nd degree Mason. He will be missed by the many hearts he touched. Please visit Kearney Funeral Services online for additional information.



