Ted Hurwood
Ted Hurwood
1932 - 2020
Theodore Stephen Hurwood died peacefully at home on September 30th. He is survived by his wife Tracy Good, his son Matthew and daughter Rebecca and their families. He was a professional Opera singer, a Manufacturers Representative for over 55 years, practiced martial arts and was a 32nd degree Mason. He will be missed by the many hearts he touched. Please visit Kearney Funeral Services online for additional information.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2020.
