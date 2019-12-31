|
|
Ted Kipping
1945-2019Ted was a renowned horticulturalist as well as an indefatigable artist, speaker, musician and photographer. His vast knowledge of natural history made his monthly slide shows popular for 38 years. After attending Columbia University and working at the San Francisco Botanical Garden in Golden Gate Park, Ted established his own tree care firm. Ted logged nearly 50 years as a Botanical Garden volunteer. He was active in several local horticultural clubs, a lifetime member of a dozen horticultural organizations and a longstanding member of the International Society of Arboriculture and the American Society of Consulting Arborists. For more than 12 years he donated time, funds, plants and crew to the Sunnyside Conservatory. He is survived by his wife Diana, son Kirk, brother John and niece Zoe. Donations in Ted's name may be made to Save the Redwoods, one of Ted's favorite groups. The family will hold a private memorial service.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 2, 2020