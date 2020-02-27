|
|
Teresa BardiniBeloved wife, mother and grandmother, left us Saturday February 22, 2020 at the age of 91. Teresa married the love of her life, Armando Bardini in 1947 in BorgoTaro, Italy. At the age of 19 she left her family and home to begin a new life in San Francisco, California. She raised her two daughters Maria and Emilia, with love and dedication, creating a warm and supportive home. She was widowed in 1992, and shortly thereafter dedicated herself to helping raise her grandchildren. She was a wonderful, loving Italian "Nonna." She also leaves behind Maria's husband, her son -in-law Milton Perkins and step-granddaughter Vinnie Brown; Emilia's husband, Michael Dobrov, and her cherished grandchildren Amanda and Alex Dobrov; her sister in law Riza Galuzzi; and her loving nieces and nephews.
She enjoyed being able to volunteer at St. Monica's Church, as well as chatting with her friends in the neighborhood. While our hearts are broken by her passing, we recognize how wonderful she was, and how fortunate we were to have in her our lives.
A Memorial Rosary will be held at Monday evening at 7:00 pm at McAvoy and O'Hara Mortuary at 10th Avenue and Geary Boulevard, in San Francisco. There will also be a brief visitation from 6:00 to 7:00 pm, prior to the rosary service.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday morning at 10:00 am at St. Monica's Church at Geary Boulevard and 23rd Avenue. Following the Mass, we will travel to Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma, California, for a burial service.
Flowers will be donated to "Flowers of Comfort of Santa Clara" who will refashion the blooms into bouquets to be donated to hospice and hospital patients.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2020