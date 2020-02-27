Home

POWERED BY

Services
McAvoy O'Hara
4545 Geary Blvd.
San Francisco, CA 94118
(415) 668-0077
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McAvoy and O'Hara Mortuary
4545 Geary Blvd. at Tenth Ave.
San Francisco, CA
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
7:00 PM
McAvoy and O'Hara Mortuary
4545 Geary Blvd. at Tenth Ave.
San Francisco, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Monica's Church
Geary Boulevard and 23rd Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Bardini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Bardini

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teresa Bardini

Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, left us Saturday February 22, 2020 at the age of 91. Teresa married the love of her life, Armando Bardini in 1947 in BorgoTaro, Italy. At the age of 19 she left her family and home to begin a new life in San Francisco, California. She raised her two daughters Maria and Emilia, with love and dedication, creating a warm and supportive home. She was widowed in 1992, and shortly thereafter dedicated herself to helping raise her grandchildren. She was a wonderful, loving Italian "Nonna." She also leaves behind Maria's husband, her son -in-law Milton Perkins and step-granddaughter Vinnie Brown; Emilia's husband, Michael Dobrov, and her cherished grandchildren Amanda and Alex Dobrov; her sister in law Riza Galuzzi; and her loving nieces and nephews.

She enjoyed being able to volunteer at St. Monica's Church, as well as chatting with her friends in the neighborhood. While our hearts are broken by her passing, we recognize how wonderful she was, and how fortunate we were to have in her our lives.

A Memorial Rosary will be held at Monday evening at 7:00 pm at McAvoy and O'Hara Mortuary at 10th Avenue and Geary Boulevard, in San Francisco. There will also be a brief visitation from 6:00 to 7:00 pm, prior to the rosary service.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday morning at 10:00 am at St. Monica's Church at Geary Boulevard and 23rd Avenue. Following the Mass, we will travel to Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma, California, for a burial service.

Flowers will be donated to "Flowers of Comfort of Santa Clara" who will refashion the blooms into bouquets to be donated to hospice and hospital patients.


logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McAvoy O'Hara
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -