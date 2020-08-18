Teresa Kerr
Teresa Kerr, age 87, died on August 13, 2020. Her beautiful smile and compassion has been passed down to her two granddaughters, Shea and Rori Kerr. Teresa was born on April 24, 1933, in Knockaun, County Waterford, Ireland. She is the last of seven siblings and maintained cherished memories of growing up on a beautiful farm just outside of the town of Dungarvan. At the age of 21, Teresa followed her big sister Phyllis to London where they became registered nurses and a certified nurse-midwife. Teresa then immigrated to the United States and began nursing at New York Presbyterian-Cornell Medical Center. After several years in New York, Teresa decided to move to San Francisco and worked at Mary's Help Hospital. It was during this time in San Francisco that Teresa met and later married Dan Kerr. In 1976, together they purchased Herrington's Bar and Grill on Jones Street in San Francisco and settled in San Rafael. Teresa worked as an RN at Nazareth House for 27 years before retiring. In 2017, Teresa returned to Nazareth House as a resident where she was surrounded by friends and received extraordinary care by former colleagues until her passing.
Teresa is survived by her son, Sean Kerr and wife Molly of Novato, and her two granddaughters that loved her very much. She is also survived by her local friends and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins in Ireland.
Due to the current pandemic, all services will be private. On a future date, a Funeral Mass will be celebrated and interment will be with her beloved Dan at St. John's Catholic Church in County Tyrone, Northern Ireland.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial gifts go to the essential workers at Nazareth House by donating to the "Heroes of Nazareth House (San Rafael)" Go Fund Me account: https://www.gofundme.com/f/heroes-of-nazareth-house-san-rafael
.
Condolences available at www.AdobeCreekFuneralHome.com