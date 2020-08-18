1/1
Teresa Kerr
1933 - 2020
Teresa Kerr

Teresa Kerr, age 87, died on August 13, 2020. Her beautiful smile and compassion has been passed down to her two granddaughters, Shea and Rori Kerr. Teresa was born on April 24, 1933, in Knockaun, County Waterford, Ireland. She is the last of seven siblings and maintained cherished memories of growing up on a beautiful farm just outside of the town of Dungarvan. At the age of 21, Teresa followed her big sister Phyllis to London where they became registered nurses and a certified nurse-midwife. Teresa then immigrated to the United States and began nursing at New York Presbyterian-Cornell Medical Center. After several years in New York, Teresa decided to move to San Francisco and worked at Mary's Help Hospital. It was during this time in San Francisco that Teresa met and later married Dan Kerr. In 1976, together they purchased Herrington's Bar and Grill on Jones Street in San Francisco and settled in San Rafael. Teresa worked as an RN at Nazareth House for 27 years before retiring. In 2017, Teresa returned to Nazareth House as a resident where she was surrounded by friends and received extraordinary care by former colleagues until her passing.

Teresa is survived by her son, Sean Kerr and wife Molly of Novato, and her two granddaughters that loved her very much. She is also survived by her local friends and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins in Ireland.

Due to the current pandemic, all services will be private. On a future date, a Funeral Mass will be celebrated and interment will be with her beloved Dan at St. John's Catholic Church in County Tyrone, Northern Ireland.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial gifts go to the essential workers at Nazareth House by donating to the "Heroes of Nazareth House (San Rafael)" Go Fund Me account: https://www.gofundme.com/f/heroes-of-nazareth-house-san-rafael .
Condolences available at www.AdobeCreekFuneralHome.com



MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adobe Creek Funeral Home - Petaluma
331 Lakeville Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
707-789-9000
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
August 18, 2020
Sean, Dennis, Emma and I send our condolences. We're here for you and are keeping you in our thoughts and prayers. We wish you peace during your time of sorrow. You are an amazing son and having watched you grow up over the years, It was clear how proud you made your parents. Much love- Meredith, Dennis and Emma
Meredith Scully
Friend
August 18, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Adobe Creek Funeral Home
August 18, 2020
Sean our thoughts are with you and your family, may she rest in peace.
Declan Ahearne
Family
August 18, 2020
Dear Sean,
Our sincerest condolences to yourself, Molly, Rory and Shea. So sad to hear that Auntie Teresa has passed, she was, is and always will be, part of all our happiest memories growing up in Knockaun. We always looked forward to her visits, she will be greatly missed by you all as well as all of us here. All our love from Bridget and family in Clashmore ♥
Bridget Cunningham
Family
August 18, 2020
Dear Sean, Molly and girls,
We hold you close in our hearts during this sad time. We wish you a million memories, all wonderful and kind. Your world will be a little less bright without her. Take care of each other for her. Love and hugs. Brenda and Wayne
Brenda Tanner
Friend
August 18, 2020
Sean thinking of you at this sad time. I have only wonderful memories of Auntie Teresa may her gentle soul rest in eternal peace.
Jacqueline Ahearne
Family
